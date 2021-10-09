SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,493 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

APRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.12. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

