Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMED shares. HC Wainwright cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,656. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

