Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 5,376 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.45 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.