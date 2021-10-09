Shell Asset Management Co. Has $316,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $31.55 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

