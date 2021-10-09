Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hanger in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hanger in the second quarter valued at $305,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

