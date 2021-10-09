Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 150 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.46 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

