Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

SFT opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $560.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

