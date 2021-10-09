Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Expands By 19.3%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
