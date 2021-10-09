Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Expands By 19.3%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

