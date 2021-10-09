Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Declines By 15.4%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,054,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $468.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.68. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.