Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Drops By 16.5%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLTO opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

