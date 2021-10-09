Short Interest in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Drops By 15.8%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.41 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Neenah by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Neenah by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.