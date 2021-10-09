Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreases By 14.7%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

