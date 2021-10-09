Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Increases By 17.6%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PCSA opened at $7.70 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.