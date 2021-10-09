Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Declines By 15.0%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

SFET stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

