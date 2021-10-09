Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Increases By 18.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,186.5 days.

Shares of SAXPF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

