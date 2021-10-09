Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expands By 18.3%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

