Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 20.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of TISCY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.