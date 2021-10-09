SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $9.43. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 50,568 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

In related news, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,049 shares of company stock valued at $232,524. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

