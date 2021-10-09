Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 95,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $22.68 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

