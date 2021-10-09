SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

