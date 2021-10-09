Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 152,572 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

