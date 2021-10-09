Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 95.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 59,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.69 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

