Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,574,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $142.67 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

