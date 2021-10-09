Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 6,910 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $169.97 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.94 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

