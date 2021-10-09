Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 413 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 94.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow by 92.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $18,531,328. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $617.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.