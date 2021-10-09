Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

SIX2 stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.88. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 53.93. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

