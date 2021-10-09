SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 2059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.