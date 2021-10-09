SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares traded up 8.1% on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c- rating. The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.71. 89,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,724,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 359.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

