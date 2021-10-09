Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

SMFKY opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

