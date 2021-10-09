Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $164,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

