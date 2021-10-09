Soros Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Soros Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AZO stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,681.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,162. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,738.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,525.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

