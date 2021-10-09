Soros Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 355.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $46,587,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,628. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

