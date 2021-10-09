Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 7,101 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.78. 7,462,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,793. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

