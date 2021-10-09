Soros Capital Management LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.2% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.25. The company had a trading volume of 465,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,322. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

