Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.