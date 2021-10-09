SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.89. 43,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 258,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67.

