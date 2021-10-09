SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,268,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

