Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 5 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,780 ($49.39) per share, with a total value of £189 ($246.93).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew Heath bought 3 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, with a total value of £120.81 ($157.84).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,639 ($47.54) on Friday. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,890.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,711.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

