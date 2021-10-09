Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $418.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135 over the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $211,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

