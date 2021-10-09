Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SRLP opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

