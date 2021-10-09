SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock worth $74,401,282. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

