STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

