Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) vs. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Financial Survey

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.65% 35.92% 4.98% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus target price of $78.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Stagwell.

Volatility & Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.22 $945.40 million $5.05 14.90 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.54 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Stagwell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

