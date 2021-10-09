Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $752.61

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 752.61 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 707 ($9.24). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 711 ($9.29), with a volume of 115,419 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of £694.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 752.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 697.09.

Get Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.