Standard Protocol Trading 35.8% Higher Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $377,164.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.40 or 1.00098869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.60 or 0.06596213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

