Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.04. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 646.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

