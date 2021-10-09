Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.