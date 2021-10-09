State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $139.13 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.