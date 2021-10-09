State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

PHM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

