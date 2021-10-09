State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 419 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

